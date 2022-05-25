"Prashid Krishna ka career khatam kar diya" - Twitterati react as RR pacer gets hit for 3 sixes in final over vs GT

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Prasidh Krishna received a lot of flak from fans after the Royals lost against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. He failed to defend 15 runs in the final over as GT won by seven wickets to proceed into the final of IPL 2022.

With 23 runs needed off the last 12 deliveries, the Titans were the clear favourites. However, Obed McCoy bowled an outstanding 19th over to bring down the equation to 16 off the last over.

Prasidh failed to defend the total, conceding three sixes off the first three deliveries. The Karnataka pacer dished out length deliveries as in-form David Miller dispatched all three over the mid-wicket region to take Gujarat home.

Meanwhile, fans were certainly disappointed with Prasidh Krishna's performance in the death overs. They took a dig at the youngster, given that the bowler has a history of going for plenty in the final overs.

Here are some reactions:

Harshit @Asktheharshit Prasidh krishna ka career khatam karr diya Prasidh krishna ka career khatam karr diya 😂

Omkar Mankame @Oam_16 Prasidh Krishna bowling like he did for KKR. 🥰 Prasidh Krishna bowling like he did for KKR. 🥰

Abhishek ︎ @ImAbhishek7_ As a KKR fan it's very easy to predict what Prasidh Krishna is capable of As a KKR fan it's very easy to predict what Prasidh Krishna is capable of 😂

Har-Fun-Maula 🎉🎊🎉 @CheemsKanfode @rajasthanroyals If 36 needed in Prasidh Krishna's over. The pressure is on Prasidh Krishna Not batsman. Bye bye RR @rajasthanroyals If 36 needed in Prasidh Krishna's over. The pressure is on Prasidh Krishna Not batsman. Bye bye RR

` @FourOverthrows Brainless bowlers like Prasidh Krishna will lead to funeral of IPL. Brainless bowlers like Prasidh Krishna will lead to funeral of IPL.

💀 @SavariiGiriGiri I know Samson ran out of options for last over but Prasidh Krishna is such a plain bowler. No creativeness. I would have given ball to Riyan Parag instead. He would have defended atleast till 5 balls. I know Samson ran out of options for last over but Prasidh Krishna is such a plain bowler. No creativeness. I would have given ball to Riyan Parag instead. He would have defended atleast till 5 balls.

Mainak @agent_hillfiger

The best joke till now 🤣🤣🤣🤣



One match hero , next match 0



Rajasthan lost because of their own mistakes !



#GTvsRR

#IPLplayoffs And they told that Prasidh Krishna will be a future Indian starThe best joke till now 🤣🤣🤣🤣One match hero , next match 0Rajasthan lost because of their own mistakes ! And they told that Prasidh Krishna will be a future Indian star The best joke till now 🤣🤣🤣🤣One match hero , next match 0 Rajasthan lost because of their own mistakes ! #GTvsRR #IPLplayoffs

Chinmay Shah @chinmayshah28 Don't Blame McCoy MFS , Prasidh Krishna Should Be Blamed Don't Blame McCoy MFS , Prasidh Krishna Should Be Blamed

Š. @Soham718 Not the first time Prasidh Krishna has bottled a match by conceding sixes to a left hander by bowling full length deliveries in death overs Not the first time Prasidh Krishna has bottled a match by conceding sixes to a left hander by bowling full length deliveries in death overs

Pulkit 🔰 @Oletrain Prasidh Krishna should be questioned for fixing that match.



Shameful bowling Prasidh Krishna should be questioned for fixing that match. Shameful bowling

anurag³⁰ @anuragfcbm Prasidh Krishna was bought for 10cr btw Prasidh Krishna was bought for 10cr btw

Imagineer 🎓👨‍🔬👑 @theimagineer__ Daniel Sams to Prasidh Krishna if he is watching the tonight's match - Daniel Sams to Prasidh Krishna if he is watching the tonight's match - https://t.co/MwJFVHmjAi

Anirudh @Anirudh_1901 That was some awful captaincy and pathetic bowling from Sanju Samson and Prasidh Krishna respectively. The entire world knows how expensive Prasidh can be once he starts leaking runs. To give him the last over to defend 16!? Ordinary. #GTvRR That was some awful captaincy and pathetic bowling from Sanju Samson and Prasidh Krishna respectively. The entire world knows how expensive Prasidh can be once he starts leaking runs. To give him the last over to defend 16!? Ordinary. #GTvRR

Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ @pulkit5Dx Prasidh krishna-: I will Easily Defend 16 runs in last over



David Miller-: Prasidh krishna-: I will Easily Defend 16 runs in last overDavid Miller-: https://t.co/9HwEt5nfGN

Analyst @BoAnalyst



If You Would Have Told Anyone That Gujarat Titans Would End Up Being Top 2, No One Would Have Believed !!



Brilliant Performance !!



!! Prasidh Krishna Was Always Part Of Dinda Academy !!If You Would Have Told Anyone That Gujarat Titans Would End Up Being Top 2, No One Would Have Believed !!Brilliant Performance !! #GTvsRR !! Prasidh Krishna Was Always Part Of Dinda Academy !!If You Would Have Told Anyone That Gujarat Titans Would End Up Being Top 2, No One Would Have Believed !!Brilliant Performance !!#GTvsRR !!

Prashant @prashant7692 Sometimes I don't understand the attitude of these Prasidh Krishna kind of bowlers. Slow delivery daalne ke paise nahi lagte koi samjhao is anaadi ko. He should've taken learning from Daniel Sams how he defended 9 runs against same batsman. #GTvsRR Sometimes I don't understand the attitude of these Prasidh Krishna kind of bowlers. Slow delivery daalne ke paise nahi lagte koi samjhao is anaadi ko. He should've taken learning from Daniel Sams how he defended 9 runs against same batsman. #GTvsRR

Chasing 189 runs set by RR, the Gujarat franchise lost in-form Wriddhiman Saha in the first over. However, Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade scored runs at a brisk pace to keep up with the asking rate.

However, the Titans were once again in the soup, losing Wade and Gill in quick succession. After that, it was all about Hardik Pandya and David Miller. They paced the chase to perfection to chase down the total with three balls to spare.

Miller was the star of the show, scoring 68 off 38 balls, which included three boundaries and five towering sixes. Hardik also played a crucial hand, chipping in with 40 off 27 balls.

"They played really well to chase the score down" - RR captain Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan captain was certainly dejected to finish on the losing side. Sanju Samson credited the Gujarat team for putting up a good performance with the bat on a double-paced wicket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Samson said:

"Felt good to put up that kind of total as I felt the wicket was a bit sticky and there was lot of swing in the powerplay. I think we managed to put in a good score, but I think they played really well to chase the score down."

The RR skipper vouched to come back stronger in their next game on Friday.

"We have been playing some really good cricket throughout the tournament, couple of overs here and there, couple of extra runs, couple of off-rhythm by couple of our bowlers, we will try to come back and play some good cricket."

RR will play the winner of the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Edited by Aditya Singh