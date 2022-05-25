"Prashid Krishna ka career khatam kar diya" - Twitterati react as RR pacer gets hit for 3 sixes in final over vs GT

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Prasidh Krishna received a lot of flak from fans after the Royals lost against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. He failed to defend 15 runs in the final over as GT won by seven wickets to proceed into the final of IPL 2022.
With 23 runs needed off the last 12 deliveries, the Titans were the clear favourites. However, Obed McCoy bowled an outstanding 19th over to bring down the equation to 16 off the last over.
Prasidh failed to defend the total, conceding three sixes off the first three deliveries. The Karnataka pacer dished out length deliveries as in-form David Miller dispatched all three over the mid-wicket region to take Gujarat home.
Meanwhile, fans were certainly disappointed with Prasidh Krishna's performance in the death overs. They took a dig at the youngster, given that the bowler has a history of going for plenty in the final overs.
Chasing 189 runs set by RR, the Gujarat franchise lost in-form Wriddhiman Saha in the first over. However, Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade scored runs at a brisk pace to keep up with the asking rate.
However, the Titans were once again in the soup, losing Wade and Gill in quick succession. After that, it was all about Hardik Pandya and David Miller. They paced the chase to perfection to chase down the total with three balls to spare.
Miller was the star of the show, scoring 68 off 38 balls, which included three boundaries and five towering sixes. Hardik also played a crucial hand, chipping in with 40 off 27 balls.
"They played really well to chase the score down" - RR captain Sanju Samson
The Rajasthan captain was certainly dejected to finish on the losing side. Sanju Samson credited the Gujarat team for putting up a good performance with the bat on a double-paced wicket.
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Samson said:
"Felt good to put up that kind of total as I felt the wicket was a bit sticky and there was lot of swing in the powerplay. I think we managed to put in a good score, but I think they played really well to chase the score down."
The RR skipper vouched to come back stronger in their next game on Friday.
"We have been playing some really good cricket throughout the tournament, couple of overs here and there, couple of extra runs, couple of off-rhythm by couple of our bowlers, we will try to come back and play some good cricket."
RR will play the winner of the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium.