Pravin Tambe asks BCCI why he can’t play in other T20 leagues if he’s banned from IPL

Pravin Tambe, who played for Rajasthan Royals between 2013 and 2015, has also plied his services in the T10 league.

The Mumbai leg-spinner will be joined by former RCB batsman Asad Pathan in the CPL.

Former Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Pravin Tambe.

Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe had put his name for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 draft and has been signed up by Trinibago Knight Riders for this season. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan owns the CPL franchise along with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders, who had bid Rs 20 lakh to buy Pravin Tambe for IPL-13.

“I am fit and since the BCCI does not allow me to take part in its competitions why shouldn’t I play in other leagues. I am eligible to play outside and got picked by TKR. I will also take all necessary precautions and follow protocols before going there,” Pravin Tambe told the indianexpress.com.

“I am working on my physical fitness at home and so yes definitely looking forward to this edition,” added the 48-year-old, who is the oldest player in the CPL draft.

Pravin Tambe took part in the unsanctioned T10 League in Abu Dhabi

Pravin Tambe, who played for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals between 2013 and 2015, has also plied his services in the T10 league. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have put a ban on Pravin Tambe competing at the now-postponed IPL after he had taken part in unsanctioned T10 League in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI rule states that any player who wants to play in domestic T20 leagues in other countries will get ‘No Objection Certificate’ provided he announces retirement from all forms of domestic cricket including IPL.

That was exactly what Yuvraj Singh did before he went to play the Global T20 league in Canada.

“Tambe has to retire in order to play foreign leagues. In any case, the IPL governing council will have to decide on his fate as he has already flouted BCCI rules when he played T10 league in Abu Dhabi. He is an active domestic player,” a BCCI official told PTI news agency.

Pravin Tambe rose to fame after he made his IPL debut at the age of 41 and became the oldest player to play in the Indian T20 league. He has played 33 IPL matches and taken 28 wickets with an average of 30.5.

The Mumbai leg-spinner will be joined by hard-hitting former Railways and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Asad Pathan. 36-year-old Pathan, who hails from Gujarat, is part of the draft without a base price.

So far the CPL draft has attracted as many as 537 players from 23 countries and it will be held between August 18 and September 10 behind closed doors in Trinidad & Tobago, after permission from the local government.