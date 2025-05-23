Preity Zinta files legal case against fellow PBKS co-owners over EGM dispute amid IPL 2025: Reports

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta has filed a legal case against fellow co-owners Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman in the Chandigarh court, per Times of India (TOI) reports. The filed case challenges the legality of an Extraordinary General Meeting and its procedures held on April 21.

Furthermore, the appointment of a new director at KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited (which owns the PBKS franchise) has been questioned. Preity Zinta has reportedly claimed that the meeting was held without following the legal procedures under the Companies Act 2013.

It has also been reported that she had objected to the meeting in the first place, three days before, on April 10, only to be ignored. Zinta eventually attended the meeting with director Karan Paul, and both were against Muneesh Khanna's appointment as director, only to be opposed.

Her legal filing requests that the court invalidate the meeting to prevent Khanna from being the director and other decisions made during the meeting.

Preity Zinta's PBKS continues to dominate on the field in IPL 2025

Despite Preity Zinta's unwavering support over the years, PBKS have almost always disappointed on the field in the IPL. However, with a new captain and coach in Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting at the helm, the side has impressed throughout the 2025 season.

PBKS have qualified for the playoffs after 10 years, with their last playoff appearance coming in 2014. Furthermore, it is only the third time in 18 years that PBKS will be in the playoffs.

The side has 17 points with eight wins out of 12 games (one No-Result) and are third on the points table. PBKS are still in contention for a top-two finish and will likely have to win their final two league stage games against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 24 and May 26, respectively.

PBKS are still searching for the elusive IPL title, with a runners-up finish in 2014 being their best result.

