Preity Zinta's excited reaction goes viral as Shashank Singh hits Mayank Yadav for a 6 out of the ground in PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was in complete awe of an out-of-the-ground six from Shashank Singh off Mayank Yadav. It came in the IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4.

The incident took place in the 17th over of PBKS’ innings. Mayank bowled a back-of-a-length ball down the leg side and the right-hander middle it to perfection. He mauled it over deep backward square leg, and the ball hit the roof of a building before going out of the stadium. There was a break in play as the umpire chose another ball to resume action.

Watch the shot and Preity Zinta's reaction below:

Shashank Singh was retained for INR 5.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He scored an unbeaten 33 off 15 balls on Sunday, hitting one six and four boundaries. The right-hander has amassed 210 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 140.93 this season.

PBKS set a 237-run target for LSG in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from Prabhsimran Singh helped Punjab post 236/5 against Lucknow in their IPL 2025 match. Opener Prabhsimran Singh top scored with 91 runs off 48 balls at a strike rate of 189.58 with the help of seven maximums and six boundaries.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis also chipped in with scores of 30 (14) and 45 (25), respectively. Marcus Stoinis and Shashank stayed unbeaten on 15 (5) and 33 (15), respectively. Akash Singh and Digvesh Rathi starred with the ball for LSG, picking up two wickets apiece. Prince Yadav also scalped one wicket.

In response, LSG were 15 without loss after two overs at the time of writing, with Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh at the crease.

A win over the Super Giants would help Punjab climb to second place in the points table. They have six wins in 10 games, including a rain-affected game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and company would rise from seventh to sixth spot. They have five victories in 10 matches.

