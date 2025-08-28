"Privileged to share the dressing room with you" - CSK captain pens heartfelt note for R Ashwin after latter's IPL retirement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reacted to Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket on Thursday, August 28. The 28-year-old said that it had been a privilege for him to share the dressing room with the former India off-spinner. He said that he watched the legend play for the five-time IPL champions in his formative years.

Gaikwad wrote on his Instagram story:

"To watching you play for the OG CSK and then getting to play alongside in yellow, privilged to share the dressing room with you ash anna."

Ashwin returned to CSK in IPL 2025 after 10 years, after the franchise bought him for ₹9.75 crore at the mega auction in November 2024. Gaikwad captained him in the opening five matches of IPL 2025. However, the batter was ruled out of the tournament after the match against the Punjab Kings at Dharamshala.

Five-time IPL-winning captain MS Dhoni was reappointed as captain. That decision, however, did not change the team's fortunes as they finished at the bottom of the points table.

Ravichandran Ashwin could look to ply his trade in overseas leagues after quitting IPL cricket

The decision to retire from the IPL will give Ravichandran Ashwin an opportunity to play in overseas T20 leagues. He finished with 187 wickets in 221 IPL matches at an economy rate of 7.20.

The 38-year-old was part of the CSK sides that won the league in 2010 and 2011. He was also part of the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) teams, which finished runners-up in the 2020 and 2022 seasons, respectively.

His rich experience in the shortest format, coupled with an unconventional mind, could find him takers in leagues around the world. Ashwin's ability to think differently was on display multiple times. He became the first player in IPL history to retire out while playing for RR against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, helping his side win the match.

