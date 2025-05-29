  • home icon
  • Priyansh Arya perishes cheaply for 7 as he chips one from Yash Dayal to cover in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 [Watch]

Priyansh Arya perishes cheaply for 7 as he chips one from Yash Dayal to cover in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified May 29, 2025 20:07 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Priyansh Arya walks back to the dugout - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal claimed the crucial wicket of Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya for 7 in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The southpaw cover drove a ball in the air and into Krunal Pandya's hands in the second over.

The wicket gave RCB the ideal start in the match as Arya and his partner Prabhsiman Singh have been prolific for PBKS right through the tournament. The left-hander's runs tally this season now stands at 431 in 15 matches.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

This is the first time in 11 years that PBKS have qualified for the playoffs. It is the first time in nine years that RCB are playing the first qualifier of the IPL. They secured the top-two spot after a thrilling six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, May 23.

Rajat Patidar returns as captain as RCB opt to bowl against PBKS in Qualifier 1

Rajat Patidar returned to lead RCB after missing the last two matches of the season. He called it right at the toss and opted to field first. They also welcomed back Josh Hazlewood into the playing XI, in place of Nuwan Thushara.

PBKS made one change to their playing XI as Azmatullah Omarzai made way for Marco Jansen, who left to link up with the South African squad for the WTC final against Australia at Lord's on June 11.

"If you look at the record here, teams batting first have done well, so I am optimistic. They (the crowd) have been tremendous and you need such kind of vibration when you enter the ground and it gives us a lot of energy as well. The way they (openers) have been showing the fearless approach and the attitude has been brilliant," PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).

At the time of writing, the PBKS innings was in tatters at 38/4 in the fifth over with Josh Inglis becoming the fourth victim of the innings.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
