"Protecting future gen since time immemorial" - Fans come up with hilarious reactions after Mayank Agarwal shares a trendy meme on Twitter

Team India and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Mayank Agarwal gave fans a glimpse of his funny side by sharing a meme on the viral trend on Twitter.

The Karnataka player is currently out of the reckoning of the Indian team. He last played a Test match in March of 2022 against Sri Lanka, following which the selectors dropped him. Mayank has also failed to find a place in the ODI squad since playing against Australia in November 2020. He is yet to make his debut in the T20I format.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mayank Agarwal led the Punjab Kings side last season. However, the Punjab franchise released him ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction and did not buy him back. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) procured his services with a hefty paycheck of 8.25 crores at the mini-auction.

On Friday, Mayank Agarwal took to his official Twitter handle and posted a cricket-related meme on a trending topic of 'small role huge impact'. He shared a picture of an abdominal guard, which cricketers wear during matches and wrote:

"Small role, huge impact."

Cricket fans took note of the post and shared their reactions through tweets. They channeled their creative skills and provided some hilarious responses to Mayank's tweet.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dr. JANGO @doctor_jango @mayankcricket Small role! Are you serious?Oxygen mask played an important role during covid times. @mayankcricket Small role! Are you serious?Oxygen mask played an important role during covid times.

Mayank Agarwal will be back on the cricket field representing SRH during IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad ended up in the eighth position in the points table last year. After a disappointing season, they made wholesale changes to their squad by releasing captain Kane Williamson and some other players.

At the mini-auction, the Sunrisers brought in exciting players like Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, and a few others to strengthen their side. With a new-look squad, SRH will be hoping to put in a better performance in IPL 2023.

Here is SRH's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad

Match 2: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow

Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

Match 5: April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

Match 6: April 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai

Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi

Match 9: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

Match 10: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur

Match 11: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad

Match 12: May 15 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad

Match 13: May 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad

Match 14: May 21 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

