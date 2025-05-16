Proud moment for Rohit Sharma's parents as they inaugurate stand named after India's ODI captain at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai [Watch]

A stand named after India's 50-over captain Rohit Sharma was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 16. The 38-year-old's parents along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the stand, which was earlier the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 stand.

Ad

The entire Mumbai Indians squad were present at the venue for the event. Sharma has been playing for the franchise since 2011 and has led them to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Speaking at the unveiling on Friday, Sharma said he felt "very, very special" to have a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium, while he was still playing one format for India.

"For me... to honour me while I am still playing, it is very, very special. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format. So, it will be a surreal feeling on May 21 when I come here and play against Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians, and to have a stand, it be a very, very special feeling," Sharma said via PTI.

Ad

Additionally, The Ajit Wadekar stand and Sharad Pawar stand were also unveiled at the venue on Friday.

Rohit Sharma joins illustrious list of players with stands at the Wankhede Stadium

With a stand to his name at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma has joined the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, who also have stands named after them at the venue. Rohit debuted for Mumbai in the 2006-07 season and played his last red-ball match for the side in January 2025.

Ad

Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test Cricket on Wednesday, May 7, played his last Test match at home at the Wankhede Stadium in November 2024. He made 18 and 11 in the match as India lost by 25 runs to go down 0-3 to New Zealand on home turf.

His next assignment for India is likely to be the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More