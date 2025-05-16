  • home icon
  Proud moment for Rohit Sharma's parents as they inaugurate stand named after India's ODI captain at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai [Watch]

Proud moment for Rohit Sharma's parents as they inaugurate stand named after India's ODI captain at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified May 16, 2025 18:52 IST
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Announced As Face Of T20 Mumbai League Season 3 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma stand was unveiled on Friday - Source: Getty

A stand named after India's 50-over captain Rohit Sharma was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 16. The 38-year-old's parents along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the stand, which was earlier the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 stand.

The entire Mumbai Indians squad were present at the venue for the event. Sharma has been playing for the franchise since 2011 and has led them to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles.

Speaking at the unveiling on Friday, Sharma said he felt "very, very special" to have a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium, while he was still playing one format for India.

"For me... to honour me while I am still playing, it is very, very special. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format. So, it will be a surreal feeling on May 21 when I come here and play against Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians, and to have a stand, it be a very, very special feeling," Sharma said via PTI.
Additionally, The Ajit Wadekar stand and Sharad Pawar stand were also unveiled at the venue on Friday.

Rohit Sharma joins illustrious list of players with stands at the Wankhede Stadium

With a stand to his name at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma has joined the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, who also have stands named after them at the venue. Rohit debuted for Mumbai in the 2006-07 season and played his last red-ball match for the side in January 2025.

Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test Cricket on Wednesday, May 7, played his last Test match at home at the Wankhede Stadium in November 2024. He made 18 and 11 in the match as India lost by 25 runs to go down 0-3 to New Zealand on home turf.

His next assignment for India is likely to be the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in August.

Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
