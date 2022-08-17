PSL and IPL set to clash in 2025 following ICC's FTP announcement

The dates for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are highly likely to coincide with that year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) after the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the new Future Tour Programme (FTP) for the 2023-2027 window.

As part of their international fixtures in the coming years, Pakistan have been named the host for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The ninth edition of the tournament, which will mark the nation's first ICC hosting assignment in 30 years, makes for a packed home season for the Men In Green.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has generally conducted the PSL in the February-March window over the years, barring the 2020 edition, which had to be postponed to November midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with the Champions Trophy set to be played in early 2025, the PSL might see a shift in the cricketing calendar.

A two-month window between March and May 2025 is the most likely option considering Pakistan's international schedule. The drawback with the postponement comes in the form of a clash with the IPL, which could hamper the league in terms of broadcasting, viewership as well as talent.

The IPL has firmly stuck with their March-April window over the course of its 15 editions. The cash-rich league received an additional boost with the ICC allowing the league a two-and-a-half month window following the addition of two new franchises.

PSL 2022 was also likely to clash with IPL 2022

The most recent edition of the tournament, which saw Lahore Qalandars win their maiden title, was also primed for a scheduling clash with the IPL. The conflict arose as Australia were scheduled to tour the subcontinent for an all-format tour in the February-March window.

The ninth edition of the T20 league was eventually preponed to avoid a clash with its Indian counterpart, and was conducted from January 27 to February 27. The tournament was split into two phases due to the rise of the Omicron variant.

The first phase was played in Karachi, while the second leg, which included the playoffs and the final, was carried out in Lahore. The subsequent series against Australia began on March 4.

