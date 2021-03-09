Punjab CM expresses his displeasure to the BCCI at not hosting IPL games in Mohali

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently released the schedule for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It was decided that IPL 2021 would be conducted in just six venues this year - Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

However, this decision has upset some of the franchises and also the administrators of a few states. Recently, it was Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's turn to express his disappointment about the BCCI not hosting any games in Mohali.

The former army man revealed that he wrote to the BCCI asking them to conduct matches in Mohali and ensured them that all the necessary measures would be taken. He even seemed unhappy with matches being played in Mumbai, where Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

"I have written to them (BCCI) saying if they can have a match in Mumbai, which has had 9,000 cases per day, then what's wrong with Mohali. We will take the necessary precautions," said Captain Amarinder Singh.

Telangana's IT minister also unhappy with the BCCI

Even before the IPL 2021 schedule was announced, Telangana's IT Minister KT Rama Rao made an open appeal to the BCCI to host matches in Hyderabad. Even he ensured that the government would provide all kinds of support and mentioned that the government has contained the number of Covid-19 cases effectively.

"Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season. Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt," he wrote in his tweet.

IPL 2021 set to kick off on April 9

IPL 2021 is scheduled to start on April 9. The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener in Chennai.

Each team will be playing their league matches across four venues. Moreover, with the planning of the schedule, the BCCI ensured that no team gets a home advantage this season. All the playoff matches will be hosted at the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.