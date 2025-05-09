Punjab Kings & Delhi Capitals players exit Dharamsala in cars after PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match gets called off [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) players departed from Dharamsala on Friday, May 9, in multiple cars. The IPL 2025 match between the two sides at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium was abandoned midway due to a floodlight failure on Thursday.

Escort vehicles were part of the convoy as the players and support staff left from Dharamsala under heavy security amid the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. You can watch the video of the two sides leaving from the hill station below:

The match between PBKS and DC was called off after 10.1 overs. After electing to bat first, the Punjab-based side were 122/1 when the game was abandoned. The BCCI gave a clarification on the development by sharing an official statement.

The statement read (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees."

PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh notched up half-centuries before the floodlight failure. While Arya was dismissed for 70 runs off 34 deliveries, Prabhsimran stayed unbeaten at 50 from 28 balls.

"We are organising a special train to bring everybody home safely" - BCCI vice-president's update after PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match gets abandoned

After the PBKS vs DC match was called off midway, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed that the board would organize a special train from Dharamsala for the players and officials.

Emphasizing that the safety of the players remains BCCI's utmost priority, Shukla told The Times of India:

"We are organising a special train to bring everybody home safely. As of now the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important."

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing IPL 2025 has reportedly been suspended indefinitely due to the escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

