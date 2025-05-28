Quick-commerce company hails Virat Kohli for his splendid IPL 2025 heroics with a cheeky hoarding [In Picture]

Indian quick-commerce company Blinkit hailed star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli for his heroics in the IPL 2025 season. The company came up with a cheeky hoarding to commend his brilliant batting.

Ad

The hoarding read that they may run out of 'cheeku' (a fruit), but cheeku will never run out of form. 'Cheeku' is also Virat Kohli's nickname.

"We may run out of cheeku, but Cheeku never runs out of form," the hoarding read.

The hoarding can be seen in a post by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli has been in splendid form this season. Playing for RCB, the right-hander has scored 602 runs from 13 matches at an average of 60.20 and a strike-rate of 147.91. He has also slammed eight half-centuries, with all of them coming in a winning cause, highlighting his consistency throughout the tournament.

Can Virat Kohli power RCB to IPL 2025 final?

RCB have had a phenomenal season this year, not just qualifying for the playoffs but also finishing second on the points table after the league stage. They managed to win nine out of their 14 matches, gathering 19 points.

Ad

Virat Kohli has played a massive role in their successful campaign so far this season. In their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as well, where they needed a win to seal a top-two finish, Kohli made a vital half-century, scoring 54 runs off 30 balls.

RCB will now play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first qualifier on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Both sides will have two chances of making it to the final. However, Kohli will be keen to carry on his form from the league stage and guide his team to the final with a win in the first qualifier. They will need him to continue firing at the top in an important game as they eye their maiden IPL trophy this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More