Quick-commerce company hails Virat Kohli for his splendid IPL 2025 heroics with a cheeky hoarding [In Picture]

Indian quick-commerce company Blinkit hailed star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli for his heroics in the IPL 2025 season. The company came up with a cheeky hoarding to commend his brilliant batting.
The hoarding read that they may run out of 'cheeku' (a fruit), but cheeku will never run out of form. 'Cheeku' is also Virat Kohli's nickname.
The hoarding can be seen in a post by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -
Virat Kohli has been in splendid form this season. Playing for RCB, the right-hander has scored 602 runs from 13 matches at an average of 60.20 and a strike-rate of 147.91. He has also slammed eight half-centuries, with all of them coming in a winning cause, highlighting his consistency throughout the tournament.
Can Virat Kohli power RCB to IPL 2025 final?
RCB have had a phenomenal season this year, not just qualifying for the playoffs but also finishing second on the points table after the league stage. They managed to win nine out of their 14 matches, gathering 19 points.
Virat Kohli has played a massive role in their successful campaign so far this season. In their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as well, where they needed a win to seal a top-two finish, Kohli made a vital half-century, scoring 54 runs off 30 balls.
RCB will now play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first qualifier on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Both sides will have two chances of making it to the final. However, Kohli will be keen to carry on his form from the league stage and guide his team to the final with a win in the first qualifier. They will need him to continue firing at the top in an important game as they eye their maiden IPL trophy this season.
