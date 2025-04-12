  • home icon
  • Quinton de Kock bites off bottle and drinks water in strange fashion after CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Quinton de Kock bites off bottle and drinks water in strange fashion after CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Apr 12, 2025 15:49 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
In the six matches played so far in the 2025 season, Quinton de Kock has scored just 141 runs (Source: Getty)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock was spotted drinking water unusually—by biting off the bottom of a plastic bottle—following their dominant victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match took place on Friday, April 11, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After being asked to bat first, CSK delivered a subpar performance, managing only 103/9 in their 20 overs—their lowest total ever at Chepauk. Shivam Dube was the lone bright spot, remaining unbeaten on 31 off 29 balls, while Sunil Narine led KKR’s bowling attack with three key wickets.

In response, KKR made the chase look effortless. Quinton de Kock contributed 23 runs, while Narine smashed a quickfire 44 off 18 balls. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (20*) and Rinku Singh (15*) ensured a smooth finish, as KKR cruised to an eight-wicket win with 59 balls to spare.

Following the match, de Kock was seen standing next to CSK’s Devon Conway when he unexpectedly bit through the bottom of his water bottle and took a sip, leaving fans amused by the bizarre moment.

Watch the video here:

KKR’s dominant win propelled them to third place on the points table, with six points from six matches. Meanwhile, CSK are struggling in ninth place, having secured only two points from their six games.

Quinton de Kock has been having a below-par IPL 2025 with the bat

Quinton de Kock was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 3.60 crore during the 2025 mega-auction. In the six matches played so far in the 2025 season, the left-hander has scored just 141 runs at an average of 28.20, with 97 of those runs coming in his second match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Across his IPL career, de Kock has played 113 matches, accumulating 3,298 runs at an average of 31.11 and a strike rate of 134.50, including 24 fifties and two centuries.

