R Ashwin and MS Dhoni combine to end Nitish Rana's sensational 36-ball 81 in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 [Watch]

Ravichandran Ashwin once again proved his genius as he combined with MS Dhoni to dismiss Nitish Rana in the IPL 2025 clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30.

The dismissal came in the 12th over of RR’s innings. Rana was looking dangerous after hitting a six and a four off the previous two deliveries. Ashwin fired one outside off as Rana danced down the track for a hat-trick of boundaries. The southpaw failed to connect the ball and Dhoni completed formalities behind the stumps as Rana was stranded outside the crease.

Nitish Rana walked back for 81 runs off 36 balls, a knock laced with five sixes and 10 boundaries. The batter bit his hand in anger after missing out on a well-deserved century.

Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni have combined to dismiss several batters similarly while playing together in IPL and international cricket. The duo reunited in competitive cricket for the first time since 2019 as the Super Kings bought Ashwin at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. The Chennai-born spinner previously played for CSK from 2008 to 2015.

RR are in disarray as Nitish Rana departs for 81 against CSK in the IPL 2025 clash

Rajasthan looked in a spot of bother after Nitish Rana walked back for 81 against CSK in the IPL 2025 match.

At the time of writing, the Royals were 140/5 after 14.1 overs, with Shimron Hetmyer and stand-in captain Riyan Paraga in the middle. Wanindu Hasaranga was the last batter to be dismissed, thanks to a stunning catch from Vijay Shankar as Ravindra Jadeja picked up his first wicket of the contest.

Noor Ahmad has been the pick of the bowlers for the Super Kings, bagging two wickets so far. Earlier, Khaleel Ahmed sent back Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over of the contest.

Follow the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

