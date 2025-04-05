Rachin Ravindra chips a simple return catch to Mukesh Kumar in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals' seamer Mukesh Kumar got the better of Rachin Ravindra for 3 as the Chennai Super KIngs (CSK) opener chipped a simple return catch in the IPL 2025 game at the Chepauk on Saturday (April 3). It was also the second successive single-figure score for the New Zealand cricketer as the Super Kings found themselves in trouble early on again.

The dismissal occurred in the second over of the innings as Capitals skipper Axar Patel brought on Mukesh to share the new ball with Mitchell Starc. With the right-arm seamer pitching the ball on middle and leg, Ravindra tried to turn it away to the on-side but the slowness of the surface meant it didn't come onto the bat as the left-hander expected. Instead, he ended up chipping a simple return catch to the bowler.

Watch the dismissal here as the 31-year-old takes a simple catch:

Although Ravindra started IPL 2025 with a confident half-century against the Mumbai Indians, striking a match-winning 65 against the Chepauk, he has been underwhelming since. He had notably fallen for a duck against the Rajasthan Royals, perishing to Jofra Archer.

Mitchell Starc and Vipraj Nigam join the wickets column after Mukesh Kumar's strike

Mitchell Starc dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Credits: IPL X)

After Mukesh, Mitchell Starc also struck by removing Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for 5, while Vipraj Nigam took the wicket of Devon Conway for 13 in his first over. Starc, who had conceded 10 runs in his opening over without a breakthrough, bowled an incisive second. The Aussie left-arm speedster could have also had a second wicket had the Capitals reviewed the lbw decision against Vijay Shankar.

It was Capitals skipper Axar Patel, who had won the toss and elected to bat first as he expected more assistance for the bowlers in the second half of the contest. KL Rahul starred with 77, while Abhishek Porel (33), Sameer Rizvi (20) and Tristan Stubbs (24) made vital contributions.

For the Super Kings, Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-25-2.

