×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Racism like Covid-19 can’t be resolved easily: Lakshmipathy Balaji

  • Lakshmipathy Balaji added that dealing with discriminatory behaviour of any kind starts from home.
  • He also talked about his growing up days and shared the time when he felt humiliated after failing in class 7.
Devadyuti Das
EXPERT
News
Modified 15 Jun 2020, 16:58 IST
Lakshmipathy Balaji (left) in Chennai Super Kings colours
Lakshmipathy Balaji (left) in Chennai Super Kings colours

Former India fast bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji is one of the rare Indian cricketers who have spoken out against racism and discrimination which is present in the sport of cricket as well.

“Everyone, not just cricketers. There is no border for discrimination. At all levels - be it school, college, or any industry for that matter – there is a tendency among some people to target someone’s perceived weakness. A bully goes after easy targets,” Lakshmipathy Balaji said in a chat show Homerun with AV to sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.

“There are plenty of rules and regulations that seek to prevent that. However, until and unless people of different classes, races, and nationality recognise the seriousness of the problem - like they have in the case of the COVID-19 - this can’t be solved.

“The fear for our lives has led to greater emphasis on social hygiene. However, how are we going to quell the virus (of racism and discrimination) that has contaminated our minds? Which mask are we going to wear to stop that?” the former Lakshmipathy Balaji said.

Lakshmipathy Balaji added that dealing with discriminatory behaviour of any kind starts from home, saying that assigning nicknames which are derogatory in nature must stop as it harms the child psychologically.

"Such culture starts from our homes where elders use fat-shaming nicknames to address the child. If a kid is on the heavier side, it’s not the kid’s problem. I have seen many such instances even within my own circle,” the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach added.

Laksmipathy Balaji had a brief international career but his career high points were scintillating performances in the historic 2003-04 tour to Pakistan. The Chennai-born fast bowler ended up playing only 8 Tests and 30 ODis in a brief international career.

“They think such nicknames are endearments, but they don’t understand how it affects the child. People of all classes are guilty of it. Over many generations, this has come to be seen as acceptable.

We must at least ensure that there is social responsibility ingrained in the next generation: Lakshmipathy Balaji

Advertisement

“You asked me about colour-based discrimination or racism; I believe that there is racism of all kinds, discrimination of all kinds. We must at least ensure that there is social responsibility ingrained in the next generation.

“That can happen only when we don’t indulge in any form of bullying. Calling someone with a supposedly funny nickname may draw a few laughs at that particular point, but we can never truly know the extent of psychological trauma it may cause the person who is at the receiving end,” Lakshmipathy Balaji said.

Lakshmipathy Balaji also talked about his younger days and shared the time when he felt humiliated after failing in class 7. The former Indian pacer also said that children should not be put under pressure by parents for their performance in school.

“I was 12-13 when I was failed in class seven. If you ask me, repeating a class at a certain age can be incredibly humiliating. I felt it acutely because of social pressures and the realisation that I had let down my parents and caused embarrassment to them. That particular phase affected me a lot psychologically,” he added.

Published 15 Jun 2020, 16:58 IST
Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team Lakshmipathy Balaji
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 3
SIG *49/1 (4.5 ov)
INC
LIVE
Sigtuna CC won the toss and elected to bat
SIG VS INC live score
Match 1 | Today
INC 71/5 (10 ov)
STO 70/4 (10 ov)
Indiska CC won by 1 runs.
INC VS STO live score
Match 2 | Today
SIG 95/3 (10 ov)
STO 61/5 (10 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 34 runs.
SIG VS STO live score
Match 4 | Today, 07:30 PM
Alby Zalmi CC
SMI
ALZ VS SMI preview
Match 5 | Yesterday
BCC *0/0 ( ov)
UCC
Match abandoned
BCC VS UCC live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
MTS 109/2 (10 ov)
KSV 110/4 (7.4 ov)
KSV Cricket won by 6 wickets
MTS VS KSV live score
Match 8 | Yesterday
BCC 75/6 (10 ov)
PCC 54/9 (10 ov)
Bohemian CC won by 21 runs.
BCC VS PCC live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
PBVI *0/0 ( ov)
PCC
Match abandoned
PBVI VS PCC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
European Cricket League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी