Rahul Dravid and Ashish Nehra have a heartwarming interaction ahead of GT vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid and Ashish Nehra caught up ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two teams face each other on Wednesday, April 9, in Ahmedabad.
Dravid is the head coach of RR. He was appointed for the role after his stint as India's head coach came to an end post India's 2024 T20 World Cup win. Meanwhile, Ashish Nehra has been the head coach of the Gujarat Titans since 2022.
Rajasthan put out a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, where the two legends were seen catching up and having a heartfelt conversation. Dravid was seen in his crutches after he had sustained an injury while playing in a local match in Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2025 season.
"Hello Sir! Where were you playing cricket?," Nehra funnily asked Dravid at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The Gujarat Titans have been on song this season so far. After losing the first match, they have won three consecutive games coming into this clash. On the other hand, RR have also made a strong comeback after defeats in their first two games. They have won both of their last two matches and will be high on confidence.
Rahul Dravid returns for yet another stint with Rajasthan Royals
Notably, this is Rahul Dravid's third stint with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. From 2011 to 2013, Dravid captained RR for three seasons. He scored 343 runs in the 2011 season, 462 runs in 2012, and 471 runs in 2013.
After retiring as a player post the 2013 season, Dravid served as the mentor of RR for two seasons in 2014 and 2015. Therefore, he had spent five seasons with the franchise as a player and mentor combined in the past.
He then shifted his focus in various roles with the National Cricket Academy (NCA), India U-19 Men's team, and finally and senior Indian Men's team. However, after completing his stint with the senir national team, Rahul Dravid returned to RR for his third stint with the franchise.
This time around, he returned as their head coach and is working in tandem with Kumar Sangakkara, who is he Director of Cricket of the Rajasthan Royals.
