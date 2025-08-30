Rahul Dravid turns down higher position; leaves Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals (RR) has confirmed that head coach Rahul Dravid will leave his role at the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 season on Saturday, August 30. The inaugural champions added that the former India captain was offered a bigger role, but he decided against it.Rahul Dravid had joined the Jaipur-based franchise ahead of the 2025 season after guiding Team India to their 2024 T20 World Cup title. He worked with players despite being on crutches after sustaining a knee injury at the start of the season. However, he failed to create the magic during his stint with RR.Notably, the Royals finished ninth in the IPL 2025 points table. They secured only four wins in 14 matches.While expressing their gratitude to the outgoing coach, RR shared an official post on X, writing:“Rajasthan Royals today announced that head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.”“As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise,” he added.“After a season like this, you never know” – Rahul Dravid recently told Ravichandran AshwinRahul Dravid recently joked to Ravichandran Ashwin that he would continue to work as coach until he doesn’t get sacked. The 52-year-old pointed out that the Royals had an underwhelming 2025 season. Speaking to Ashwin’s YouTube channel (via sportingnews.com), he said:&quot;Till people wanted me to, and not sack me from jobs. After a season like this, you never know what might happen.”Rahul Dravid’s exit with RR came amid question marks over regular skipper Sanju Samson’s future at the franchise. The wicketkeeper-batter has been linked to multiple franchises ahead of the trade window before the IPL 2025 mini auction.