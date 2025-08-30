  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Rahul Dravid turns down higher position; leaves Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

Rahul Dravid turns down higher position; leaves Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 30, 2025 14:19 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Rahul Dravid had worked with RR despite being on crutches last season. [Getty Images]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) has confirmed that head coach Rahul Dravid will leave his role at the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 season on Saturday, August 30. The inaugural champions added that the former India captain was offered a bigger role, but he decided against it.

Ad

Rahul Dravid had joined the Jaipur-based franchise ahead of the 2025 season after guiding Team India to their 2024 T20 World Cup title. He worked with players despite being on crutches after sustaining a knee injury at the start of the season. However, he failed to create the magic during his stint with RR.

Notably, the Royals finished ninth in the IPL 2025 points table. They secured only four wins in 14 matches.

While expressing their gratitude to the outgoing coach, RR shared an official post on X, writing:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Rajasthan Royals today announced that head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.”
Ad
“As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise,” he added.
Ad

“After a season like this, you never know” – Rahul Dravid recently told Ravichandran Ashwin

Rahul Dravid recently joked to Ravichandran Ashwin that he would continue to work as coach until he doesn’t get sacked. The 52-year-old pointed out that the Royals had an underwhelming 2025 season. Speaking to Ashwin’s YouTube channel (via sportingnews.com), he said:

Ad
"Till people wanted me to, and not sack me from jobs. After a season like this, you never know what might happen.”

Rahul Dravid’s exit with RR came amid question marks over regular skipper Sanju Samson’s future at the franchise. The wicketkeeper-batter has been linked to multiple franchises ahead of the trade window before the IPL 2025 mini auction.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications