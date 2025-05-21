Rahul Vaidya sings classic Bollywood song with Virender Sehwag amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya recently shared a video of him singing alongside former India opener Virender Sehwag. The Indian Idol 1 fame music artist and the cricketer-turned-commentator sang a few lines of Kishore Kumar's song 'Chala Jaata Hoon' from the 1972 film 'Mere Jeevan Saathi'.

Ad

The video of their duet was originally posted by Vaidya's wife, actress Disha Parmar, on her Instagram account. Sehwag was seen having a good time and gave everyone a glimpse of his singing skills.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya has recently been in the limelight for his comments on Virat Kohli. He was subjected to a lot of trolling after he took a dig at the former India captain for blocking him on Instagram.

The 37-year-old even called the ace batter's fans '2 kaudi ke jokers' (worthless jokers). His remarks ignited a controversy. Unimpressed by the antics, Kohli's brother Vikas slammed Vaidya by suggesting that he just wanted to gain traction on social media.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vaidya recently claimed that Kohli had finally unblocked him on the social media platform.

"Aap India ka garv ho" - Rahul Vaidya lauds Virat Kohli amid their controversy

Rahul Vaidya shared an Instagram post to thank Virat Kohli for unblocking him on Instagram. He also reserved high praise for the veteran cricketer, hailing him as the pride of India.

Ad

He wrote:

"Thanks @virat.kohli for unblocking me .. you are the one the greatest batsman cricket has ever seen and Aap India ka garv ho (You are India's pride)! God bless you and your family."

Ad

In the same post, Vaidya mentioned that he wasn't hurt by Vikas Kohli's scathing attack.

"Also Vikas Kohli bhai aapne Mujhe jo bhi kaha I didn't feel bad because I know you are very good human being and I remember you meeting me outside Manchester or Oval stadium and all the nice things you said to me about my singing," Vaidya added.

Virat Kohli will be seen in action on Friday, May 23, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2025. The game is set to be played in Lucknow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More