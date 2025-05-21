Rahul Vaidya sings classic Bollywood song with Virender Sehwag amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya recently shared a video of him singing alongside former India opener Virender Sehwag. The Indian Idol 1 fame music artist and the cricketer-turned-commentator sang a few lines of Kishore Kumar's song 'Chala Jaata Hoon' from the 1972 film 'Mere Jeevan Saathi'.
The video of their duet was originally posted by Vaidya's wife, actress Disha Parmar, on her Instagram account. Sehwag was seen having a good time and gave everyone a glimpse of his singing skills.
You can watch the clip below:
Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya has recently been in the limelight for his comments on Virat Kohli. He was subjected to a lot of trolling after he took a dig at the former India captain for blocking him on Instagram.
The 37-year-old even called the ace batter's fans '2 kaudi ke jokers' (worthless jokers). His remarks ignited a controversy. Unimpressed by the antics, Kohli's brother Vikas slammed Vaidya by suggesting that he just wanted to gain traction on social media.
Vaidya recently claimed that Kohli had finally unblocked him on the social media platform.
"Aap India ka garv ho" - Rahul Vaidya lauds Virat Kohli amid their controversy
Rahul Vaidya shared an Instagram post to thank Virat Kohli for unblocking him on Instagram. He also reserved high praise for the veteran cricketer, hailing him as the pride of India.
He wrote:
"Thanks @virat.kohli for unblocking me .. you are the one the greatest batsman cricket has ever seen and Aap India ka garv ho (You are India's pride)! God bless you and your family."
In the same post, Vaidya mentioned that he wasn't hurt by Vikas Kohli's scathing attack.
"Also Vikas Kohli bhai aapne Mujhe jo bhi kaha I didn't feel bad because I know you are very good human being and I remember you meeting me outside Manchester or Oval stadium and all the nice things you said to me about my singing," Vaidya added.
Virat Kohli will be seen in action on Friday, May 23, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2025. The game is set to be played in Lucknow.
