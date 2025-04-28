Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RR and GT's last match in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the game on Monday, April 28.

The two teams have locked horns seven times in the T20 league, with the Titans leading the Royals by 6-1 in head-to-head clashes. In their last meeting, GT beat RR by 58 runs in the 23rd match of IPL 2025.

Asked to bat first, GT put up 217/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill perished cheaply, but his opening partner Sai Sudharsan delivered with the bat, smashing 82 runs off 53 balls with the help of three sixes and eight boundaries.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan chipped in with identical 36 off 25 and 20 deliveries, respectively. Later, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan smashed 24* (12) and 12 (4), respectively.

Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana emerged as the leading wicket-takers, returning with two wickets apiece. Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer shared one wicket apiece.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, Rajasthan were bundled out for 159 in 19.2 overs. Sanju Samson and stand-in-captain Riyan Parag put up a fighting effort, scoring 41 (28) and 26 (14), respectively. Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer struck 52 off 32 deliveries in a knock laced with three sixes and four boundaries. The trio failed to take the team over the line.

Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 3/24, while Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore shared two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan and Kulwant Khejroliya also bagged one wicket each.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 scorecard

GT's scorecard from their last IPL match

GT beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 39 runs in their last IPL game at Eden Gardens on April 21

Invited to bat first, Gujarat put up 198/3 in 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front, scoring 90 runs off 55 balls with the help of three sixes and 10 boundaries. He was equally supported by his opening partner Sai Sudharsan, who scored 52 off 36 balls, comprising one maximum and six boundaries. Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan remained unbeaten on 41 (23) and 11 (5), respectively.

Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Andre Russell bagged one wicket apiece for the Knight Riders.

GT vs KKR 2025 scorecard.

In response, KKR managed 159/8 in 20 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane produced a fighting display with the bat, scoring a quickfire 50 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell and Angkrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with their 20s.

Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan were the pick of the bowlers, returning with two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Sai Kishore, and Washington Sundar bagged one wicket each.

GT vs KKR 2025 scorecard.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL game

RR lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 11 runs in their last IPL 2025 outing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 205/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli starred with the bat, smashing a quickfire 70 off 42 balls with the help of two sixes and eight boundaries. Devdutt Padikkal also looked brilliant with the bat, scoring 50 off 27 deliveries. Phil Salt, Tim David and Jitesh Sharma chipped in with 26 (23), 23 (15) and 20* (10), respectively.

Sandeep Sharma starred with the ball, picking up two wickets. Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged one wicket apiece.

RCB vs RR 2025 scorecard.

In response, RR managed 194/9. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked stupendous with his quickfire 49 off 19 deliveries, featuring three glittering sixes and seven fours. Nitish Rana and stand-in-captain Riyan Parag got starts, scoring 28 (22) and 22 (10), respectively, but failed to consolidate. Later, Dhurv Jurel put up a fight, scoring 47 off 34, hitting three maximums and as many boundaries.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the RCB bowlers, returning with figures of 4/33, while Krunal Pandya picked up two wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal shared one wicket apiece.

RCB vs RR 2025 scorecard.

