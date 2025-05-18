Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of DC and GT's last match in IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 60th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the evening clash on Sunday, May 18.

The two teams have locked horns six times in IPL, with the head-to-head battle evenly poised at 3-3. In their last meeting, GT beat DC by seven wickets at the same venue in match 35 of IPL 2025.

Asked to bat first, Delhi put up 203/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The top order delivered as opener Abishek Porel and Karun Nair chipped in with 18 (9) and 31 (18), respectively. Skipper Axar Patel and KL Rahul then continued the momentum, scoring 39 (32) and 28 (14), respectively. Later, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma chipped in with 31 (21) and 37 (19), respectively.

Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball for GT, returning with stunning figures of 4/41, while Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Sai Kishore bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, the Titans achieved the target with four balls to spare. Skipper Shubman Gill perished cheaply, but Jos Buttler delivered with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 97 off 54 balls, comprising four sixes and 11 boundaries. The wicketkeeper-batter was equally supported by Sai Sudharsan and Sherfane Rutherford. The duo chipped in with scores of 36 (21) and 43 (34), respectively. Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia stayed unbeaten on 11 off three deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar scalped one wicket apiece for the Capitals.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

GT beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets (via DLS) in their last IPL 2025 outing at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6.

Asked to at first, MI put up 155/8. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma perished for single-digit scores. Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav came to their rescue, scoring 53 (35) and 35 (24), respectively. Later, Corbin Bosch chipped in with 27 off 22.

Sai Kishore emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat, returning with figures of 2/34, while Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Gerald Coetzee bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, GT achieved the target with one over in hand. Sai Sudharsan walked back cheaply but skipper Shubman Gill top-scored with 43 off 46 balls. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford contributed 30 (27) and 28 (15), respectively.

Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult bagged two wickets apiece for Mumbai, while Deepak Chahar took a solitary wicket.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

DC’s last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was abandoned due to power and floodlight failure at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8. That came after Punjab batted for 10.1 overs. The game has been rescheduled to be played in Jaipur on May 24.

Delhi’s last official game came against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 5, which didn't yield a result due to rain. The rain came as a blessing in disguise as DC managed 133/7 in their allotted 20 overs in Hyderabad.

