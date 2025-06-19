Rajat Patidar signs RCB poster for fan on sidelines of Madhya Pradesh League 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar was seen signing a poster for a fan on the sidelines of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025. Rajat is currently with the Gwalior Cheetahs in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025 season.

Rajat Patidar can be seen signing an RCB poster for a fan, which had images of players from the 2025 squad. He also gave the fan his autograph on a separate sheet of paper. He can be seen wearing the Gwalior Cheetah's jersey as he was heading onto the team bus when he met the fan.

The Gwalior Cheetahs are set to play Indore Pink Panthers on Thursday, June 19. With two wins and as many defeats from four matches so far, the Cheetahs are second on the table with four points. While Patidar is in the squad, he has not played a single game in the tournament so far. Notably, he dealing with a finger injury even during the IPL 2025 season.

Rajat Patidar became the first RCB captain to win an IPL trophy

Rajat Patidar was retained for ₹11 crore by RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. Before the season began, he was also named the captain of the team. RCB began the tournament well with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

They were pretty consistent throughout the season and put in impressive performances. RCB finished second after the league stage with nine wins and 19 points from 14 matches. As a result, they sealed their spot in the first qualifier, where they thrashed the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets to progress straight to the final.

They met PBKS once again in the final in Ahmedabad and scripted a historic six-run victory to lift their maiden IPL title. Rajat Patidar, who won the trophy in his debut season as captain, also became the first RCB skipper to win an IPL trophy. Previously, the team had come close thrice, playing the final in 2009 under Anil Kumble's captaincy, in 2011 under Daniel Vettori, and in 2016 under Virat Kohli, but had failed to win on all three occasions.

