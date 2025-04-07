Rajat Patidar smashes a 6 off his counterpart Hardik Pandya to score a dazzling 25-ball 50 in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar was on a roll against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7. The right-handed batter smashed a six off his counterpart Hardik Pandya to reach a 25-ball fifty. This was his ninth fifty in IPL and second off this season.

Patidar unlocked the achievement in the 17th over of RCB’s innings. Pandya bowled a fuller-length ball, and Patidar cleared his front leg and smoked it over the bowler’s head for a six. The right-hander raised his bat and soaked in the applause from the RCB fans in the crowd. He followed the maximum with another six and a four off the opposition captain to round the over.

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli’s knocks helped RCB set a 223-run target against MI in the IPL 2025 showdown

Half-centuries from Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli helped RCB post a handsome total against MI in the IPL 2025 encounter.

Kohli smashed 67 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 159.52, including two sixes and eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Patidar smashed 64 off 32 deliveries at a stunning strike rate of 200, comprising four sixes and five boundaries. Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma chipped in with 37 (22) and 40* (19), respectively.

RCB posted 222/5 in their 20 overs after batting first. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult bagged two wickets apiece for Mumbai, while Vignesh Puthur scalped one.

RCB will look to return to winning ways after losing to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first home game of the 2025 season. They, however, beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first two games.

On the other hand, MI have lost three out of their four games in IPL 2025. The Hardik Pandya-led side fell 12 runs short of their target against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last outing in an away fixture. The five-time champions will be keen to return to winning ways against RCB, who haven’t won at Wankhede in the last 10 years.

Follow the RCB vs MI IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

