Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Schedule IPL 2025: Complete SRH home match list, dates & timings in IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their first home game of the IPL 2025 season against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. This will be the second match of the upcoming edition and will get underway at 3:30 PM IST. SRH had a memorable IPL 2024 season. They finished runners-up, going down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final.

Ad

Sunrisers Hyderabad's second home clash of IPL 2025 will be against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 27. They will then take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the same venue on April 12.

SRH will play three more matches on their home ground during the IPL 2025 season - vs Mumbai Indians (April 23), vs Delhi Capitals (May 5) and vs Kolkata Knight Riders (May 10). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will also host Qualifier 1 on May 20 and the Eliminator on May 21.

Ad

Trending

Full list of SRH's IPL 2025 matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing at their home ground - the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Match 2: March 23, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (3:30 PM)

Match 7: March 27, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Match 20: April 6, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

Match 27: April 12, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

Match 41: April 23, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

Match 55: May 5, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

Match 60: May 10, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

(Note: Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will also be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 20 and May 21 respectively.)

Ad

SRH at the IPL 2025 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad purchased 15 players at the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was their most expensive purchase at ₹11.25 crore, SRH also bought pacers Mohammad Shami for ₹10 crore and Harshal Patel for ₹8 crore.

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained five players - Pat Cummins (₹18 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (₹23 crore), Abhishek Sharma (₹14 crore), Travis Head (₹14 crore) and Nitish Reddy (₹6 crore).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️