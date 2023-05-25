"Rashid Khan is a player from a different league"- Harbhajan Singh on GT all-rounder

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rashid Khan for showing just how good he is with both bat and ball. Even when GT lost Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings, Rashid proved to be the only batter who kept his team in the chase till he was at the crease.

Harbhajan spoke about how Rashid continues to up his game when his team is in trouble and how he gives his best in all departments.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Rashid Khan:

"Rashid Khan is a player from a different league. He's picking up wickets in heaps, he's scoring runs, he's a gun fielder, and he led GT whenever captain Hardik wasn't available. He's done everything and excelled. GT are exceptionally lucky to have a player like Rashid in their ranks."

Former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch was also present in the discussion and he too added on GT's strong bowling attack. He said:

"GT are a strong team to beat because they have a world-class bowler in Rashid Khan. They have a good captain in Hardik Pandya, who's shown a lot of maturity. Thirdly, their fast bowling attack is also balanced."

Mohammed Shami becomes unplayable when there's swing: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh also spoke about the impact that Mohammed Shami has had on the IPL 2023 season with his bowling, especially in the powerplay. Shami is currently holding the Purple Cap with a staggering 26 wickets in 15 games.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"Mohd Shami is a bowler every team looks to have. He's a good new-ball bowler. He nails quick yorkers in the death overs. He has a brilliant seam position and becomes an unplayable bowler when there's swing."

The Mumbai Indians are bound to have a stiff test against the likes of Rashid and Shami in Ahmedabad during Qualifier 2.

