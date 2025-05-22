Ravi Bishnoi's excellent catch sends dangerous looking Sherfane Rutherford back for 38 in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Will O'Rourke removed Gujarat Titans (GT) left-hander Sherfane Rutherford for 38 in the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The southpaw mistimed a heave on the leg-side and Ravi Bishnoi held on to a fine sliding catch on the deep mid-wicket boundary in the 17th over.

The wicket came at an opportune time for LSG, as Rutherford, along with Shahrukh Khan, had brought GT back into the contest with a 86-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The New Zealand pacer also dismissed Rahul Tewatia in the same over as GT faltered in their chase of 236 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Trending

GT top three fall cheaply, leave middle-order with a mountain to climb against LSG

Earlier, Gujarat Titans' trio of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler had to return to the pavilion with just 96 runs on the board. The top-three batters have been exceptional in IPL 2025, but departed cheaply on Thursday, putting pressure on the middle and lower-order to take the 2022 champions home.

Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan put in a valiant effort, with a 86-run stand, punishing the LSG bowlers to different parts of the stadium. But when the former and Rahul Tewatia fell in the 17th over, it left GT with a tall ask in the backend of the innings to claim the two points.

GT have made it through to the Playoffs for a third time in four seasons and have their eyes set on claiming a top-two spot in the table. However, their fate is now out of their hands after they fell short by 33 runs on Thursday.

The Titans will be looking to secure a win in their final league stage match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More