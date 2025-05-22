Ravi Bishnoi's excellent catch sends dangerous looking Sherfane Rutherford back for 38 in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Will O'Rourke removed Gujarat Titans (GT) left-hander Sherfane Rutherford for 38 in the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The southpaw mistimed a heave on the leg-side and Ravi Bishnoi held on to a fine sliding catch on the deep mid-wicket boundary in the 17th over.
The wicket came at an opportune time for LSG, as Rutherford, along with Shahrukh Khan, had brought GT back into the contest with a 86-run stand for the fourth wicket.
The New Zealand pacer also dismissed Rahul Tewatia in the same over as GT faltered in their chase of 236 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
GT top three fall cheaply, leave middle-order with a mountain to climb against LSG
Earlier, Gujarat Titans' trio of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler had to return to the pavilion with just 96 runs on the board. The top-three batters have been exceptional in IPL 2025, but departed cheaply on Thursday, putting pressure on the middle and lower-order to take the 2022 champions home.
Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan put in a valiant effort, with a 86-run stand, punishing the LSG bowlers to different parts of the stadium. But when the former and Rahul Tewatia fell in the 17th over, it left GT with a tall ask in the backend of the innings to claim the two points.
GT have made it through to the Playoffs for a third time in four seasons and have their eyes set on claiming a top-two spot in the table. However, their fate is now out of their hands after they fell short by 33 runs on Thursday.
The Titans will be looking to secure a win in their final league stage match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 25.
