Ravi Bishnoi strikes twice to dismiss well-set Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar in the same over in LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi struck twice in an over to see the back of the Gujarat Giants batters, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. The two teams are squaring off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12.
Bishnoi has had an underwhelming IPL as per his standards. The leg spinner had only managed four wickets in five games prior to this contest and saw his bowling economy go upwards of 10 runs an over in the odd game.
In the sixth game of the season against the Gujarat Titans, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant handed Bishnoi the ball to bowl the 14th over. On the first delivery of the over, the leg spinner induced a false shot from Sai Sudharsan, who got a top edge and was caught just outside the 30-yard circle. On the last ball of the same over, Bishnoi managed to break past Washington Sundar's defenses and knock his off stump over.
Take a look at the double strike in the over:
The two wickets saw GT slump from 122/1 to 127/3 at the end of the over. Following the two strikes, Jos Buttler was joined by Sherfane Rutherford in the middle.
LSG need 181 in their 20 overs to get the third win of the season
Electing to bowl first, Rishabh Pant and co. managed to restrict the Gujarat Titans to 180/6 inside their 20 overs. Openers Shubman Gill (60 off 38) and Sai Sudharsan (56 off 37) stitched together a partnership worth 120 runs for the first wicket before the former perished looking to take the bowling down. The other batters in the middle order failed to click as GT managed to get 180 in their batting essay.
At the moment, LSG have begun their chase and have scored 8/0 in the first two overs. In the absence of Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant has opened the innings.
