Ravichandran Ashwin hilariously interacts with Janhvi Kapoor's parody account after Ravindra Jadeja asks about his message in Tamil

By Ashwan
Modified Mar 18, 2024 14:37 IST
Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had a hilarious conversation with a parody account of actress Janhvi Kapoor on the social media handle 'X'

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently shared a hilarious conversation with a parody account of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on X (formerly Twitter). The off-spinner was originally replying to teammate Ravindra Jadeja's question about the latter's message in Tamil.

Jadeja asked Ashwin whether he liked his Tamil in a congratulatory message played at the felicitation ceremony conducted by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Saturday, March 16 to honour the legendary spinner. In reply, Ashwin tweeted:

"Jaddu. I couldn’t control my surprise and laughter through and through your message."

A parody account of actress Janhvi Kapoor commented on the off-spinner's tweet after which Ashwin himself initiated a hilarious conversation. Here are the screenshots of the same:

Screenshot of the conversation between Ravichandran Ashwin and the parody account
Screenshot of the parody account saying it&#039;s a fake one and Ravichandran Ashwin&#039;s response to it
Screenshot of the parody account saying it's a fake one and Ravichandran Ashwin's response to it

Here's Jadeja's congratulatory message to his long-time teammate and spin partner Ashwin:

IPL fever grips the entire nation with just four days to go for the extravaganza

The 2024 IPL is all set to begin on Friday, March 22, with the opening game scheduled at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In the season opener, hosts and defending champions Chennai Super Kings will go head-to-head against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In last year's pulsating final against the Gujarat Titans, it was Ravindra Jadeja who won the title for the Chennai Super Kings. With 10 runs needed off the last two deliveries, the southpaw hit a six and boundary off Mohit Sharma to seal the Men in Yellow's fifth IPL crown in style.

Meanwhile, Ashwin's Rajasthan Royals open their 2024 IPL campaign with a home game against the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, March 24.

