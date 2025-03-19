Ravindra Jadeja gets out to Afghanistan spinner in CSK practice match ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad during a practice match ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With IPL 2025 only a few days away, preparations are in full swing as teams look to finalize their combinations.

In a video surfaced on social media, Noor got the better of Jadeja during CSK's match simulation. It was a length delivery from the Afghan tweaker and the senior India all-rounder tried to put it out of the ground. However, Jadeja could only find a top edge and the ball went high in the air, which was easily grabbed by the square leg fielder.

Watch the clip here:

Ravindra Jadeja was last seen in action during India's successful run in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The left-arm spinner picked up five wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 4.35. He applied pressure on the batters with tight lines and lengths in the middle overs and played crucial roles in restricting opposition teams to small totals.

He has also been a consistent performer for CSK in the IPL. As a result, the franchise retained him for a whopping ₹18 crore ahead of the mega auction held last year. He is CSK's highest-earning cricketer alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ambati Rayudu picks CSK's probable playing XI

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has picked Chennai Super Kings' probable playing XI for IPL 2025 during a Star Sports show via NDTV. He picked New Zealand's Devon Conway as Ruturaj Gaikwad's opening partner followed by Champions Trophy's Player of the Tournament Rachin Ravindra at No.3.

Rayudu picked all-rounders Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube, followed by wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni. The former Chennai player went with Ravichandran Ashwin as the other spin bowling option, while he picked Matheesha Pathirana and Anshul Kamboj as the two frontline seamers.

Ambati Rayudu's probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi/Deepak Hooda/Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, and Matheesha Pathirana.

