“Ravindra Jadeja has got a useless strike rate” - Former India batter’s brutal attack after CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag slammed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his poor approach in T20 cricket in general, as well as his performance in the recent defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Yellow Army slumped to a fourth consecutive home loss in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), and remain rooted at the bottom spot in the points table.

The veteran all-rounder was slammed by fans and pundits for his sluggish knock at No.4 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) recently. While he ended up with a respectable 35-ball 53, he was struggling at run-a-ball 19 in the middle overs.

Jadeja was once again sent out at No.4 in the home encounter against SRH after the newly-assembled top-order failed to fire. Despite showing more intent, he still struggled to make an impression, especially against the spinners. His tottering stay at the crease came to an end after being castled by Kamindu Mendis in the 10th over. He scored 21 runs off 17 deliveries, which included a couple of boundaries.

Sehwag opined that Jadeja should have held one end, considering the conditions, which would have allowed more batters to play their natural game.

"Wasn't I saying that I feel like going home midway through the tournament. CSK's batters are also perhaps thinking that way. Their batters are wondering when will they get back home? When will the tournament end? At least one of them should have taken responsibility. Jadeja has got a useless strike rate, but at least try to stay out there till the 15th or 18th over. The rest of the batters can then play around him," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Jadeja has a strike rate of 125.76 after nine innings in IPL 2025, marginally less than his career strike rate of 129.56. The all-rounder retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup, and was then retained by CSK for INR 18 crore ahead of the mega auction.

"I can't understand what Sam Curran is doing at No.3 in this line-up" - Virender Sehwag questions CSK's batting order against SRH in IPL 2025

CSK had to shake up their batting order after opting to drop Rachin Ravindra from the playing XI. The vacancy at the top was filled by Ayush Mhatre, leaving CSK in search of a No.3 batter yet again. The crucial batting position has been a major headache for the franchise throughout the season, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi not panning out.

For the SRH contest, CSK tried out a left-field option in the form of Sam Curran. However, the England all-rounder scored only nine runs off 10 balls, before being dismissed by Harshal Patel.

"I can't understand what Sam Curran is doing at No.3 in this line-up. He has played up the order for sure, he has batted No.4 in ILT20, and he has played that role intelligently. But, in this line-up, when you have Brevis, play him at No.3. The Dube can come in next, followed by Jadeja, Sam Curran, and Deepak Hooda. They are missing Ruturaj Gaikwad in this line-up, he used to consistently make runs in Chennai," Sehwag added.

CSK will next face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30.

