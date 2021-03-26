IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja arrives in Mumbai ahead of the tournament

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja arrived in Mumbai on Friday to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2021. The 32-year-old will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine before joining the other team members.

Ravindra Jadeja had a good season with the bat last year, scoring 232 runs in 14 games at an average of 46.40. However, he didn't quite reach expectations with the ball having picked up only six wickets.

For the upcoming season, the Super Kings will have high expectations from their ace Indian all-rounder and hope that he delivers in all three departments of the game.

Chennai Super Kings announced Jadeja's arrival on social media with a picture of him posing with his IPL helmet. The caption of the post read:

"Welcome Super 8! See you after 7! #WhistlePodu #Yellove @imjadeja"

Ravindra Jadeja returning after a thumb injury

During Australia's tour earlier this year, Ravindra Jadeja sustained a lusty blow to his thumb as he tried to defend a short-pitched delivery. Subsequent scans revealed a bone dislocation and he had to undergo surgery which kept him out of action for over a month.

The cricketer underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and returned to the field only at the beginning of March this year.

With the tournament being played in India again this year, Ravindra Jadeja will have a significant role to play for his team. He will hope to improve his performance with the ball and provide CSK with the finishing touches batting down the order.

Since they failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time last year, this season holds greater importance. In IPL 2020, CSK was unable to figure out their best combination early in the tournament, and it was a little too late by the time they got it right.

The Super Kings will be playing nine of their league games in Mumbai and Delhi. The pitches at both these venues offer assistance to the spinners, which should be advantageous for them, given that they are a spin-dominated side.