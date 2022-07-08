Ravindra Jadeja removes posts related to Chennai Super Kings from his Instagram account

Ravindra Jadeja has removed all posts related to Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s IPL 2021 and 2022 campaigns from his Instagram account. The all-rounder was named the skipper of the team earlier this year but stepped down midway as the captaincy affected his individual performance.

Soon after, Jadeja was ruled out of IPL 2022 due to an injury. He made his return to the field last month in a practice match against Leicestershire. The all-rounder has been in fine touch since he recently scored his maiden overseas Test century against England at Edgbaston.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently on a short break before joining the Indian squad for the final two T20Is of the ongoing series against England. It seems like he has removed some Instagram posts from his account, which were related to CSK's IPL 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Having noticed the change on Jadeja's Instagram account, some eagle-eyed fans pointed it out on Twitter on Friday:

Fans should note that the Chennai Super Kings put up a congratulatory post for Jadeja when he completed his century in Birmingham. CSK also congratulated him after the BCCI elected him as the vice-captain for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

Ravindra Jadeja recently spoke about his disastrous IPL season

Jadeja had one of his worst IPL seasons in 2022. Chennai Super Kings lost their first four matches under his captaincy, while he managed only 116 runs and five wickets in 10 matches before getting injured.

Ravindra Jadeja has clarified that the IPL was not on his mind when he came out to play in Birmingham (Image courtesy: Getty)

Speaking at a recent press conference after his hundred against England, Jadeja shed light on his forgettable IPL season, saying:

"What happened, happened. IPL was not on my mind. Whenever you are playing for India, your entire focus needs to be on the Indian team. It was the same for me."

Jadeja will return to action on Saturday in the second T20I between India and England.

