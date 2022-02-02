[Watch]: "Kabhi bhi girr saktey hai" - Ravindra Jadeja showcases his horse-riding skills

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is often captured spending time with his pet horses at his farmhouse in Jamnagar. The cricket star once again gave fans a glimpse of his horse-riding skills with his latest reel video on Instagram.

The 33-year-old recently took to his social media accounts to share a video of himself riding one of his horses. The post has received a big thumbs up from netizens and it has garnered close to 1 lakh likes at the time of writing.

Jadeja captioned the post:

"Kabhi bhi girr saktey hai🐎😜."

Meanwhile, the ace all-rounder was retained by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the much-awaited 10-franchise auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Being the franchise's number 1 retainee, he will take home a handsome salary of ₹16 crore for IPL 2022.

Ravindra Jadeja to miss India's home series against West Indies

The southpaw picked up an injury during India's Test series opener against New Zealand last year in November. He has been out of action since then. Jadeja, who missed the entire tour of South Africa, has also been ruled out of the limited-overs series against West Indies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that Jadeja is going through the final stages of recovery. Hence was not included in the squad for the West Indies home series, which is scheduled to begin on February 6.

BCCI wrote on Twitter:

"R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is."

BCCI @BCCI Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami have been rested from the series.

KL Rahul will be available from 2nd ODI onwards.

The two cricketing nations will battle it out in three ODIs and as many T20Is in February. The Narendera Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the 50-over fixtures, while the three T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

