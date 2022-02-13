"Very happy that my biggest headache is also back" - Ambati Rayudu happy to share a dressing room with DJ Bravo again 

Ambati Rayudu, one of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) acquisitions from day one of the IPL auction, expressed his delight at having the opportunity to be a teammate of Dwayne Bravo once again.

The two veterans have shared a close relationship in the CSK dressing room over the last few editions. The duo are often seen engaging in banter with their contrasting personalities being at the center of it.

He spoke about reuniting with Bravo in a video uploaded by the franchise, which also included a snippet of the Caribbean star egging on his teammate for a dance.

"I'm very happy to be back at CSK. I'm also very happy that my biggest headache DJ bravo is also back."

Affectionately known as Rayu-Bravo, the duo have shared some special moments with the franchise, including two titles.

Rayudu and Bravo will continue their stints with CSK

The versatile batter was the subject of great interest on day one of the IPL auction. The 36-year-old went back to CSK for a sum of ₹6.75 crore. The defending champions also fended off the Delhi Capitals to bring back Bravo for ₹4.40 crore.

The senior duo played a quiet role in CSK's title-winning season last year. Rayudu donned the aggressor's role at No.5 for the team and provided a much-needed push in the middle overs.

Bravo, on the other hand, managed to keep Sam Curran on the sidelines with his valuable bowling in the death overs. The all-rounder took 14 wickets in 11 matches in the previous season and was MS Dhoni's go-to option, especially in the second leg at the UAE.

CSK are still going hard at the auction to rebuild the team. The franchise roped in a lot of its former players, namely Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif and Robin Uthappa.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar