"He will definitely play for RCB" - Former KKR batter reacts to reports of Virat Kohli refusing commercial contract ahead of IPL 2026

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has reacted to reports of Virat Kohli refusing to renew his commercial contract with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2026. Amid rumors over the star batter's IPL future, Chopra opined that Kohli will definitely play for RCB if he decides to take part in the next season.

Ad

A report in Times Now on Sunday, October 12 quoted RevSportz journalist Rohit Juglan as saying that Kohli has not renewed his commercial contract with RCB ahead of IPL 2026. As per the report, speculations are now rife over his IPL future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra shared his thoughts on the reported development and assured fans that Kohli would not be leaving RCB. He opined:

"He has reportedly refused a commercial contract, but what does that mean? He will definitely play for RCB. If he is playing, he is definitely going to turn out for the same franchise. He has just won the trophy. Why will he leave the franchise then? He is not going anywhere.

Ad

Trending

"What contract can be refused is in the realm of speculation. He might have a dual contract. Commercial contract is the side contract apart from the playing contract. He has reportedly refused to sign a commercial contract. There are also reports that RCB is going up for sale. So, God knows what's the story there," the 48-year-old went on to add.

Ad

Kohli was part of the RCB squad that won IPL 2025 - their maiden title in the T20 league. The 36-year-old amassed 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, with eight half-centuries and a best of 73*.

The seasoned batter is the leading run-getter in the history of the IPL. In 267 matches, all for the RCB franchise, he has amassed 8,661 runs at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85, with eight hundreds and 63 half-centuries.

Ad

Virat Kohli will be seen in action for Team India soon

Kohli will be back in action for Team India during the three-match ODI series in Australia, which will be played from October 19 to October 25. The former India captain retired from Test cricket earlier this year and quit T20Is after the Men in Blue won the World Cup last year.

Kohli has featured in 302 one-day matches so far and has amassed 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88 and a strike rate of 93.34, with a record 51 tons and 74 fifties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More