RCB announce victory parade in Bengaluru after clinching IPL 2025 title

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a victory parade after clinching their first-ever IPL trophy in the 18th edition of the tournament. The Rajat Patidar-led side beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

According to a media advisory, the Champions will leave Ahmedabad at 10 AM and arrive in Bengaluru around 1.30 PM. The players will then meet the Chief Minister of Karnataka at Vidhan Soudha at 4 PM. They will then take an open bus from Vidhan Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the parade. The celebratory event will commence at 6 PM at the sporting venue.

In a press release, the Bengaluru-based franchise wrote:

"Royal Challengers Bengaluru, winners of the IPL 2025, will return to the city today June 4, 2025, and will participate in a series of celebratory events organized to mark the occasion."

"Given this team my youth, my prime and my experience" - Virat Kohli reacts after winning his first-ever IPL trophy

Virat Kohli expressed his delight as RCB ended their 18-year-long trophy drought. The 36-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It has been 18 long years, I have given this team my youth, my prime and my experience and I have tried to win this every season that I have come and I have given everything I have and to finally have this moment come, it is an unbelievable feeling."

"I never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotions as soon as the last ball was bowled and this means so much to me, as I said I have given each and every ounce of energy to this team and to finally win an IPL is an amazing feeling," he added.

Virat Kohli let his emotions flow after RCB secured the victory against Punjab in the final. The senior batter was teary-eyed as he celebrated with his teammates following the victory.

