"This gives us the confidence that we can pull off a game from any situation" - Virat Kohli on RCB's heist over Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was pleased as his side completed a stunning seven-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday. KS Bharat's unbeaten half-century and a last-ball six gave the Royal Challengers the victory despite them starting their chase poorly.

Virat Kohli elected to field first after winning the toss and his bowlers restricted the opposition well after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw added 88 for the opening stand. The Capitals could reach only reach a total of 164 but Anrich Nortje started with two wickets in his first two overs.

Kohli stated that it was a stunning run-chase and hailed KS Bharat and Glenn Maxwell for batting the way they did. The 32-year-old said he felt proud to beat the Capitals twice this year and said their successful pursuit was a confidence-booster ahead of the playoffs. Kohli said in the post-match presentation:

"Unbelievable game. We had nothing to lose but it was a competitive game which is always the case in the IPL. We have beaten them twice now. The way AB batted in the beginning and then with KS and Maxwell in the end was unbelievable. The reality was that we had to win by 160 runs and we thought that there could be a collapse or something."

Kohli added:

"We thought of it the other way around. This gives us the confidence that we can pull off a game from any situation. We haven't chased much in this tournament. Number three hasn't been an issue."

The Royal Challengers were in a spot of bother as they lost both their openers within the powerplay cheaply. AB de Villiers also perished at a crucial time. However, Bharat and Maxwell were outstanding and stitched a 111-run unbeaten stand to seal the game for RCB.

We knew KS was a guy who could come in at three at any stage: Virat Kohli

KS Bharat. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Kohli claimed that RCB's faith in Bharat's versatility paid off but felt the need to address the fielding issues before the playoffs. He expects the contest to be tough in Sharjah, but expressed confidence in their experience to thrive. The right-handed batsman said:

"We wanted to give Christian some time, he was batting really well in the middle. We took that chance and it didn't come off. We knew KS was a guy who could come in at three at any stage. I think we need to sharpen up in the field. Sometimes the boundaries that go at crucial stages, could be critical."

Kohli added:

"You need to be switched on always. A win like this gives you confidence. We have played well in Sharjah. We have been able to handle the conditions and keep the opposition in check if things have gotten away from us. We have the experience already and we need to utilize it."

Kohli's men will face Kolkata Knight Riders on October 11 in the first Eliminator in Sharjah. Despite Mumbai Indians' convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi, the Knight Riders progressed to the playoffs.

