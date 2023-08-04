RCB confirms Andy Flower as new men's head coach to develop "championship-winning mindset"

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) confirmed Andy Flower will take over as the men's head coach from IPL 2024 on Friday, August 4. He'll replace Sanjay Bangar in the position.

Bangar and Director of Cricket Mike Hesson, under whom RCB finished sixth in IPL 2023, were officially relieved of their duties earlier in the day.

Former Zimbabwe international Flower will become the seventh man to be tasked with breaking RCB's trophy drought. In their official announcement, the franchise also talked about building a "championship-winning mindset" in the team.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome ICC Hall of Famer and T20 World Cup winning coach Andy Flower as the Head Coach of RCB Men’s team," the franchise's statement said.

"Andy’s experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles at the PSL, ILT20, The Hundred and Abu Dhabi T10 will help in developing a championship winning mindset and take RCB’s #PlayBold philosophy forward," itdadded.

Hesson's RCB stint started in 2019 while Bangar first took over as batting coach in 2021 before being promoted to head coach the following year. RCB finished in the playoffs for three straight years in 2020-22 but could only make it to sixth in 2023.

"I’m truly honoured" - Andy Flower

After the news of his appointment was made public, Andy Flower stated he was "honoured" to have gotten the job and looked forward to working at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“I am really proud to be joining RCB. I’m truly honoured to represent a franchise of their size, reputation and standing. RCB have an unrivalled fan following and I can’t wait to fully experience the atmosphere in the Chinnaswamy next season,” Flower said in an official statement released by RCB.

"I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect, and I look forward to the challenge of taking RCB to new heights. I’m particularly excited to be reunited with Faf (du Plessis). We have worked very well together in the past and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better," he continued.

“We have an exciting roster of players to work with, and I recognise and will relish both the amazing opportunity with RCB but also the responsibility that comes with the role. It is a great challenge, and I can’t wait to get started," he concluded.

Flower has an enviable trophy cabinet as a coach. He was in charge of England when they won the T20 World Cup in 2010 and reached the top of the Test rankings. The ICC Hall of Famer has also won the Pakistan Super League, The Hundred, and ILT20.