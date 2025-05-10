RCB confirm players and staff's safe return to Bengaluru after IPL 2025 suspension

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have confirmed that their players and staff have returned safely to Bengaluru after the suspension of IPL 2025. The league has been suspended for a week's time amid heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Ad

Players and staff members of all teams are leaving for their respective cities and countries after the decision to temporarily halt the tournament came in. RCB were set to play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, May 9, at the Ekana Stadium.

The team was in Lucknow when the announcement of the league being suspended for a week came in. All the players have now reached Bengaluru and are bound for their respective cities and countries, as confirmed by the franchise via a post on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

"Our players and extended staff have safely returned to Bengaluru and are now homebound to their respective cities and countries. 🙌 We’re deeply grateful for the swift coordination and support from the BCCI, local authorities, and the police who made this possible. 🙏🇮🇳 #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025," read the Instagram post by RCB.

Ad

RCB's brilliant campaign in IPL 2025 so far

RCB have had an impressive campaign in the IPL 2025 season so far. At the moment, they are second on the table with eight wins and three defeats from 11 matches, gathering 16 points.

The side are only behind Gujarat Titans (GT), who are at the top with 16 points as well but have a better net run rate.

The Bengaluru team is just one win away from sealing their spot in the playoffs and are also strong contenders to finish in the top two. They will hope to carry the same form when the league resumes later on.

Ad

Ahead of the LSG game, RCB were in incredible form, having won all of their last four matches, including a thrilling two-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home.

They will be keen for the tournament to resume as they have been playing good cricket. The team has never won an IPL trophy and will be desperate to lay their hands on the coveted title that has been away from them for the first time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More