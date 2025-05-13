RCB fans discourage ‘white’ tribute to Virat Kohli’s Test retirement in RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match

An initiative to pay a tribute to Virat Kohli following his Test retirement by wearing 'white' during the upcoming IPL 2025 match betweeen Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been circulating online. However, a small section of RCB fans have discouraged the 'white' tribute.

While the IPL 2025 was suspended temporarily, it is now all set to resume with RCB playing KKR on Saturday, May 17, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As a tribute to Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket, fans are being ecnouraged to wear Test whites at the stadium during the IPL 2025 game.

However, a section of RCB fans have discouraged others from wearing whites as the ball in T20 cricket is white as well, which could cause visibility issues for the players.

"We request everyone to please don’t get swayed by the fleeting trends. The contrast of the ball against the kit in cricket is crucial for visibility throughout the play," another post read from @rcbfanarmy on X.

"For virat only we need that 2 points..," a fan commented on the above post, also agreeing with the appeal to not wear whites.

Below is a screenshot of the same -

Screenshot of a reply from a fan on the post - Source: RCB Fan Army/IG

Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India and made 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries to his name. His retirement comes right before the England tour, where India are set to play five Tests in June.

Virat Kohli will be in action as RCB resume IPL 2025 campaign against KKR

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be in action once again as IPL 2025 resumes after the short break. RCB will resume their campaign against KKR at home.

Kohli has been in solid form in this IPL season, having scored 505 runs from 11 games, with an average of 63.12, a strike-rate of 143.46 and seven half-centuries.

RCB are placed second on the points table. They have had an incredible campaign, having won eight out of their 11 matches and gathering 16 points. A win against KKR will seal their spot in the playoffs as well.

However, it now remains to be seen whether they will be able to carry the same momentum after the break with some of their key players reportedly unlilely to return for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season.

