RCB name former KKR batter as replacement for Jacob Bethell after IPL 2025 match vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have named former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert as replacement for Jacob Bethell. RCB are set to play SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their upcoming IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23.

Jacob Bethell will be leaving for national duties after the game against SRH as he has been named in England's squad for the series against West Indies. Following his departure, Tim Seifert's replacement will be effective.

The BCCI has allowed teams to have temporary replacements this season after it was suspended for a week earlier, which has caused player availability issues due to clash of dates. Therefore, Seifert comes in as a temporary replacement for Bengaluru after the SRH game and till the end of the 2025 season.

The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter was a part of the mega auctions before the season but was unsold at a base price of ₹1.25 crore. However, he will now be a part of the league during his short stint with RCB.

RCB eye top-two finish after qualifying for IPL 2025 playoffs

Meanwhile, RCB have had an impressive season so far. They have won eight out of their 12 games and have 17 points. Currently second on the table, they have also qualified for the playoffs.

Their focus will now to be finish in the top two and give themselves a better chance of making it to the final. They have two league-stage games remaining, one against SRH as mentioned earlier, and the final game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

With Jacob Bethell set to leave the squad, Tim Seifert comes in as a strong replacement as well. Seifert has played T20 cricket across various leagues and brings immense experience. The right-hander has played 262 T20s and has scored 5862 runs at an average of 27.65 and a strike-rate of 133.07 with three centuries and 28 fifties.

He has been in good touch recently as well, scoring 226 runs in his last nine T20 matches with a strike-rate of 145.80. As they aim to make it to the top two, and for the playoffs ahead, Seifert comes in as a solid option to have.

