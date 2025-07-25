RCB pacer in trouble again, faces FIR in another case of sexual assault post IPL 2025: Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal is in further trouble with an allegation of sexual assault against him post IPL 2025. An FIR has been filed against the pacer in Jaipur, as per a report by NDTV Sports.

Ad

The RCB quick has been booked at Jaipur's Sanganer Police Station for allegedly raping a minor for over two years. The report added that Yash Dayal has also been emotionally blackmailing her. Reportedly, he promised to help her in her cricket career and took her to a hotel in Sitapura. Notably, the girl was just 17 years of age when the first incident of assault took place.

Therefore, the police have registered the case under the POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. This is not the first FIR filed against the RCB pacer.

Ad

Trending

Recently, an FIR was registered against him earlier this month in Ghaziabad, as he was accused of sexually exploiting a woman by promising to marry her. The complainant had stated that she met Dayal five years ago and that the pacer had promised her marriage.

However, the Allahabad High Court stayed his arrest in this case. The state counsel was asked to file a counter-affidavit. Notably, the complainant was also notified to file her counter.

Ad

Yash Dayal was retained by RCB for IPL 2025

Yash Dayal joined RCB in IPL 2024. The left-arm seamer impressed with 15 wickets from 14 matches that season as they qualified for the playoffs. Ahead of the mega auction before IPL 2025, Dayal was retained among three players by the franchise for ₹5 crore.

He played a key role alongside Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the third pacer. Dayal picked up 13 wickets from 15 matches as Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title.

Ad

The team put up a consistent display throughout the season. They finished second after the league stage and beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first qualifier by eight wickets to seal their spot in the final.

In the final, they faced PBKS once again and successfully defended a total of 190 to create history. Dayal bowled an important spell, returning with figures of 1/18 from three overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More