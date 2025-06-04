RCB team arrives in Bengaluru to loud cheers after winning IPL 2025 [Watch]

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have arrived in Bengaluru after winning the IPL 2025 title. They beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.
The RCB team landed at the Old Airport and left in buses to partake in the series of events scheduled for Wednesday, June 4. They arrived to loud cheers from fans, who thronged the streets to welcome the team.
Fans burst into chants of 'RCB RCB' as the team buses arrived. The team will also have a trophy parade and celebrate the title win at their home ground of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Watch the video of the team bus arriving in the city to loud cheers by the fans in Bengaluru, posted by ANI on X (formerly Twitter):
Further, the team will be felicitated by the Karnataka Government. They have arrived at Vidhan Soudha for the same. Fans have already gathered in large numbers outside the Vidhan Soudha to witness the felicitation ceremony.
RCB beat PBKS by six wickets in historic final
Both sides, PBKS and RCB, went into the final without an IPL title in their cabinet. Batting first in the final, RCB managed to post a total of 190/9 on the board. Virat Kohli (43), Mayank Agarwal (24), Rajat Patidar (26), Liam Livingstone (25), and Jitesh Sharma (24) all made vital contributions.
PBKS got off to a decent start and were on track at the end of the powerplay. However, Bengaluru crawled their way back into the contest with some tight bowling in the powerplay and kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya bagged two each while Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, and Romario Shepherd picked up one wicket apiece. They eventually restricted Punjab to 184/7 in what was a complete team effort to clinch their maiden IPL trophy. RCB had previously played three finals but fell short every time.
