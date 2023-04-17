RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and chose to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17.

Bangalore have fielded the same playing XI from the last game that they won against Delhi Capitals (DC).

CSK, on the other hand, made one change to their playing XI following the loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Wonderkid Matheesha Pathirana came into the playing XI in place of the injured Sisanda Magala.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Chennai Super Kings: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhanshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Suyash Prabhudessai, David WIlley, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, and Anuj Rawat.

Speaking at the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis predicted that the wicket would turn and believed that 180-200 would be a good target to chase.

"Incredible noise!! We will bowl first," du Plessis said. "I think the nature of pitches will turn, but 180-200 will be a nice target to change. It is quite a small ground and the ball travels, the surface is good and a little bit of dew could help. No changes in our starting XI but got some tricks up our sleeve for the impact player."

CSK captain MS Dhoni admitted that the toss does play a crucial role in this stadium as it is difficult to defend a total here. He also stated that the dew plays a crucial role at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"The toss does matter because this is a venue where it is difficult to contain batters in the second innings," Dhoni said. "And not to forget dew. I think what's important is not looking ahead, maybe 180-200 is a par score but we need to keep re-evaluating every 3-4 overs on where we stand and what would be a good total to get to."

RCB vs CSK Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Mohammed Siraj.

