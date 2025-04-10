RCB vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals in match number 24 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 10. RCB are third in the points table, with six points from four matches. DC are in second place with three wins out of three.
Bengaluru got the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, RCB posted 221-5 on the board as Virat Kohli (67 off 42), skipper Rajat Patidar (64 off 32) and Jitesh Sharma (40* off 19) took the attack to MI's bowlers. Krunal Pandya then claimed 4-45, while Yash Dayal and Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets each.
Delhi registered their third win in a row when they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 25 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, DC put up 183-6 on the board as KL Rahul top-scored with 77 off 51 balls. In the chase, CSK were held to 158-5 as Vipraj Nigam starred with 2-27.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL
Bengaluru and Delhi have clashed 31 times in the IPL, with RCB having a 19-11 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides ended in no result. RCB beat DC by 47 runs when the teams met last year.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:
Matches Played - 31
Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 19
Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 11
Matches with No Result - 1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record Bengaluru
Bengaluru and Delhi have met 12 times in the IPL at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB have won seven matches at home, while DC have emerged victorious in four. One game between the two teams at the venue produced no result.
Matches Played - 12
Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 7
Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 4
Matches with No Result - 1
Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals matches
Bengaluru have won four of the last five matches played against Delhi in the IPL. DC's only win came when they registered a seven-wicket triumph at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2023.
Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals games:
- RCB (187/9) beat DC (140) by 47 runs, May 12, 2024
- DC (187/3) beat RCB (181/4) by 7 wickets, May 6, 2023
- RCB (174/6) beat DC (151/9) by 23 runs, Apr 15, 2023
- RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs, Apr 16, 2022
- RCB (166/3) beat DC (164/5) by 7 wickets, Oct 8, 2021
