RCB vs DC: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With the win, DC maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament, registering their fourth consecutive victory. Bowling first after winning the toss, Delhi held Bengaluru to 163-7 and then chased down the target in 17.5 overs.

Ad

KL Rahul was the star for DC with the bat again, clobbering a brilliant 93* off 53 balls. Chasing 164, Delhi got off to a shaky start as Faf du Plessis (2), Jake Fraser-McGurk (7) and Abishek Porel (7) all perished while playing cross-batted heaves. Skipper Axar Patel (15) also fell cheaply, caught at long off while trying to take on leg spinner Suyash Sharma.

Rahul, however, was in terrific form and took the team home in the company of Tristan Stubbs (38* off 23). The duo featured in an unbroken 111-run stand for the fifth wicket. Rahul struck seven fours and six sixes in his sensational innings, while Stubbs hit four fours and a six.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After easing his way to a 37-ball fifty, Rahul took on Josh Hazlewood and clubbed him for three fours and a six in the 15th over. He then went after Yash Dayal in the 18th over and hammered him for three boundaries to seal the game. Rahul ended the match in style, whipping the RCB left-arm seamer for a six over fine leg.

RCB lose their way after sensational start

Sent into bat by DC, RCB got off to a rollicking start, racing away to 53-0 after three overs. Phil Salt went after Mitchell Starc and clubbed the fast bowler for two sixes and three overs in a 30-run over, which included a no ball.

Ad

A horrible mix-up, however, ended Salt's carnage on 37 off 17 balls as he was run out. Devdutt Padikkal (1) then perished to Mukesh Kumar. Virat Kohli (22 off 14) could not convert his start and miscued a lofted hit off young leg spinner Vipraj Nigam towards long off.

Expand Tweet

Ad

RCB kept losing wickets as Liam Livingstone (4) was caught at backward point off Mohit Sharma, while Jitesh Sharma (3) and skipper Rajat Patidar (25) fell to the guide of Kuldeep Yadav. It needed an entertaining cameo from Tim David (37* off 20) to push the batting side past 160.

RCB vs DC: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Kuldeep and Vipraj starred with the ball for DC, registering figures of 2-17 and 2-18 respectively. In the chase, Rahul played a dominant knock to lift the team to victory. For RCB, Salt and David scored 37 each at a rapid pace, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed with 2-26. Rahul was named Player of the Match for his stunning 93* and two catches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More