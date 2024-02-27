RCB vs GG memes, WPL 2024: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a dominant victory against Gujarat Giants (GG) in match five of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Tuesday, February 27, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With their second consecutive win in the new season, RCB now find themselves at the top of the points table.

After being asked to bat first, GG could only manage to score 107/7 in 20 overs after a dismal effort from their line-up. Harleen Deol played a sedate knock of 22 (31) in the top order, while the rest of the top-order batters failed miserably.

Dayalan Hemalatha (31*) played a handy knock in the lower middle order to help her side reach a three-digit total in the end. Sophie Molineux (3/25) and Renuka Singh (2/14) were the pick of the bowlers for RCB.

In response, RCB got off to a brisk start as Smriti Mandhana hit a flurry of boundaries. Her opening partner, Sophie Devine (6), departed cheaply without contributing much. However, it did not hinder RCB's surge towards the target as Mandhana continued to attack in the company of Sabbhineni Meghana (36*). After Smriti's dismissal, Ellyse Perry (23*) played a cameo and finished the game with a four in the 13th over.

Social media users enjoyed the one-sided clash between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday night in WPL 2024. They expressed their reactions by sharing interesting memes on X and Instagram.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

"Defending a low total was always going to be hard"- GG captain Beth Mooney after loss vs RCB in WPL 2024

Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"Defending a low total was always going to be hard with the batting line-up RCB have. We have to go back to the drawing board and find out what's gonna work going forward. If we start scoring runs in the next two games, we'll forget about the first two games. Perhaps we're just not taking the high percentage options at the right time. We need wickets in the shed as well to get to that 140-150 mark."

On the road ahead for her side after a turbulent start in the tournament, Mooney added:

"I might drop myself down the order if I keep going how I am right now. It's about personnel clicking at the right time. We just got to hang in there and wait for that. We didn't have a whole heap of time between this and the last game."

"Hope the girls can believe in their skill sets a little bit more. There's not a whole lot we're doing wrong, just coming across some good batting and bowling."

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with UP Warriorz in the sixth match of WPL 2024 on Wednesday, February 28.

