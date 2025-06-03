RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 final: What is Virat Kohli’s record in IPL finals?

Virat Kohli will play in what will be his fourth IPL final for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad. Kohli played in RCB's last three finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed a top-two finish after beating Lucknow Super Giants in the last league game of the tournament. They then won Qualifier 1 by eight wickets and booked their place in the final, making them the first team to qualify for the summit clash.
Kohli has been associated with the franchise since its inception in 2008. In three finals for them, the 36-year-old has scored 96 runs and averages 32 with a strike rate of 128. He registered scores of 7 (8) against Deccan Chargers in 2009, 35 (32) against Chennai Super Kings in 2011, and 54 (35) against SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016.
Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru aiming for first-ever IPL trophy
After failing to win their previous three finals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will want to get their hands on the IPL trophy finally. They, along with Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, are the only teams that have been in the tournament since its inception and failed to win the title.
Meanwhile, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar becomes the fourth captain after Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori and Virat Kohli to lead RCB to an IPL final.
Similarly, Punjab Kings have also made it to the finals for the first time in 11 years. Led by Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last season, PBKS are also eyeing their first-ever trophy. This will only be their second final in the tournament's history.
