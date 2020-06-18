Really optimistic of IPL taking place this year, says Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat feels that the IPL could take place this year as the T-20 World Cup in Australia is likely to be postponed.

Unadkat also talked about the prospect of the IPL staged outside the country depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Jaydev Unadkat

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat said that he is optimistic about the IPL happening this year. The IPL was originally supposed to begin on March 29 but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the marquee event had to be suspended for an indefinite period. But now according to some reports, the BCCI is chalking out a plan to organisethe IPL from late September to November first week.

While speaking to ANI, Jaydev Unadkat also said that if the authorities felt that IPL taking place outside India would be more feasible, then they should go ahead with it, because everyone wants to desparately see some kind of cricket being played irrespective of where it is played.

"We should not really worry about anything apart from resuming the sport. If IPL takes place outside India this year, it would just be an one-off, and it would not be repeated in the future. We all need to deal with it. I do not mind the IPL happening outside India. I am really optimistic of the IPL taking place this year," Jaydev Unadkat said.

Just waiting for the sport to start: Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat is optimistic about the IPL happening this year.

Jaydev Unadkat has bagged 77 wickets from 73 IPL games.

He made a return to the Indian team, albeit in the shortest format of the game, after a successful IPL 2017 campaign with Rising Pune Supergiant. However, after making his last appearance for India back in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Jaydev Unadkat is yet to feature in the Indian starting XI in any format of the game.

Having played a fabulous Ranji season in which he took 67 wickets for Saurashtra, Jaydev Unadkat would be itching to play the IPL. With the T20 World Cup likely to be postponed to next year, the IPL is likely to be held later this year. In such a scenario, Jaydev Unadkat would get a platform to showcase his skills and make a case for himself to return to the Indian team.

"To be honest, as a cricketer, I am just waiting for the sport to start. The IPL can take place in India or it can take place outside India. In any case safety and health of players should be the first priority. I think that if the concerned authorities feel that hosting the IPL outside India will provide more safety and it will be more viable, then they should go ahead with it because everyone is waiting for the sport to start in some form."