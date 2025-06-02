Reece Topley avoids collision to take a brilliant running catch and dismiss Prabhsimran Singh in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult got the important wicket of Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) opening batter Prabhsimran Singh for six runs in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad. The right-hander mistimed a short delivery and Reece Topley took a well-judged catch, running backwards at short fine-leg.

The wicket gave MI a perfect start in their defense of 203 runs as Prabhsimran and fellow opener Priyansh Arya have been prolific for PBKS at the top of the order, right through the season.

The wicket took Boult's tally to 21 scalps in 15 matches in IPL 2025. It is the joint third highest number of wickets taken this season, along with Josh Hazlewood who has taken the same figures from 11 matches. Prasidh Krishna leads the list with 25 wickets in 15 matches.

Earlier in the first innings, MI reached 203/6 after 20 overs. Twin knocks of 44 runs apiece from Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav and Jonny Bairstow’s 24-ball 38 laid the foundation for a big score for the five-time champions.

They were helped by a late cameo of 37 runs from 18 balls by Naman Dhir, which ensured that MI crossed the 200-run mark and set PBKS a challenging total in the second innings.

The start of the match was delayed by over two hours due to rain in Ahmedabad. But no overs were reduced when the match eventually began at 9:45 p.m.The winner of this match will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on Tuesday, June 3.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 81/3 after nine overs with Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera at the crease.

